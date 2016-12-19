Bringing The World Home To You

China-U.S. Tensions Escalate On The High Seas

Published December 19, 2016 at 12:06 PM EST
In this undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy Visual News Service, the USNS Bowditch, a T-AGS 60 Class Oceanographic Survey Ship, sails in open water. China's seizure of an American underwater drone is the latest sign that the Pacific Ocean's dominant power and its rising Asian challenger are headed for more confrontation once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office, analysts said on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (CHINFO, Navy Visual News via AP)
China has agreed to return an underwater U.S. drone Beijing seized in the South China Sea last week.

The Pentagon says it was conducting routine operations. But Beijing says the drone was linked to American efforts to contain China.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Stephen Nagy (@nagystephen1), a professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo and an expert in the region’s politics.

