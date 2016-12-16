Fake Beard Helps Robbery Suspect Elude Police

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A robbery suspect is on the loose in Pasco County, Fla. The suspect wore a disguise, a fake beard. Thanks to that, police are not even certain if it was a man or a woman who hit a gas station. What's especially impressive is that the suspect drew the fake beard right on the face. It's going to be hard now for police to identify the right person who is responsible for that gas station robbery, unless - unless it turns out the robber used permanent marker.