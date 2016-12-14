What To Do When Your Neighbor Goes All Out For Holiday Decorating

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And maybe you have one of these neighbors, the family that goes all out at Christmas time with a crazy light display, maybe some inflatable snowmen, reindeer prancing on their lawn. Jami Kelly's neighbors in Westland, Mich., even put a huge teddy bear on their roof. It's not like there's an official competition in the neighborhood or anything. But this year, Jami just used plywood and some white lights to form an arrow pointing at her neighbor's yard and the word, ditto. It's MORNING EDITION.