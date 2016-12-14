Former Pro Wrestler Thwarts Convenience Store Robbery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reality check. Santa Claus, we know, is real. Pro wrestling, by contrast, tends to be staged. Yet former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard proved he had some real-life moves. The Miami Herald reports he was inside a convenience store in Coral Springs, Fla., when a gunman tried to rob it. As a wrestling announcer would put it, disregarding the weapon, the 6-foot-7 wrestler hauled the suspect outside, slammed him to the ground and pinned him until police arrived.