Emojis Have Become A Language Of Their Own

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin - or should I say smiley sunshine? All right, emojis are kind of tough on the radio, but those little pictures on your phone have become something like a new language. That's why a London company is looking to hire an emoji translator - because while software can translate actual languages, emojis need a real-life human being. Oh, you didn't understand that squinty emoji plus dragon head emoji meant, I promise it's not you; it's me? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.