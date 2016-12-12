Bringing The World Home To You

'Mannequins' Attempt To Rob Store

Published December 12, 2016 at 6:26 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are a lot of ways to flee the scene of a crime, but some thieves in Sussex, England, recently decided to escape by staying put. Right before clerks locked up at the end of the day, the thieves dressed up in top fashions and struck poses next to store mannequins. When the coast was clear, they made their haul. Keeping still meant the motion sensor alarm didn't go off until they tried to leave by way of the fire escape. Hard for dummies to argue, hey, we're on our break. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
