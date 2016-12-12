Bringing The World Home To You

A Closer Look At Clinton And The Working Class

Published December 12, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Employees of the Architect of the Capitol build a scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol as construction of the 2017 presidential inaugural platform continues Dec. 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Employees of the Architect of the Capitol build a scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol as construction of the 2017 presidential inaugural platform continues Dec. 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Much of the post-game analysis among liberals after November’s election has focused on the working class, and the idea that Hillary Clinton did not do an effective job at reaching out to them.

But The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson(@DKThomp) says that Clinton actually did reach out to the middle class. She had a plan for coal miners and steel workers, for example, and she still lost.

Thompson joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss why the idea that Clinton ignored the working class persists.

