In Case You Can't Wait: A Preview Of Alt.Latino's Best Latin Music Of 2016

By NPR Staff
Published December 11, 2016 at 8:10 AM EST
Helado Negro's song "Mi Mano" is among Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras' favorite of 2016.
This week, NPR Music posted its annual Best of 2016 extravaganza — a look back at an intense year of music in all styles and genres. Year-end music coverage from NPR continues with deeper, genre-specific dives, and Alt.Latino will soon unveil official picks for the year's best Latin music.

To ease the wait, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras joined Alisa Chang on Weekend Edition Sunday to chat about his favorite Latin music of the year. Listen to their full conversation at the audio link and find a playlist of Felix's picks below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
