Fresh Air Weekend: 'Times' Editor Dean Baquet; Megyn Kelly; The Best Books Of 2016

'New York Times' Executive Editor On The New Terrain Of Covering Trump:Dean Baquet talks about covering tweets as news, his decision to use the word "lie" in a headline about Trump and why he's not worried about libel suits from the new president.

Megyn Kelly On Trump And The Media: 'We're In A Dangerous Phase Right Now':The Fox News host tells Fresh Air that she worries about Trump's "de-legitimization" of the media. "Too many millions of Americans aren't listening at all to what the press tells them," Kelly says.

The 10 Best Books Of 2016 Faced Tough Topics Head On:Book critic Maureen Corrigan says that if there's one word that characterizes her list this year, it's "serious." These books certainly aren't grim or dull, but they take on big, difficult subjects.

