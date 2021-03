In this game, contestants rearrange the titles of famous books to make entirely new books. For example, if we said, "In this book by John Steinbeck, fruits that are tired of being stomped on finally take their revenge," the answer would be The Wrath of Grapes.

Heard On Pablo Hidalgo: Red Five Standing By

