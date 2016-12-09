Inside A Genetic Time Capsule For Seeds

Climate change has altered the growing season for many plants, including wildflowers. Observation has been the most powerful tool for scientists who study this shift. But it’s the plant’s seeds that may provide the most meaningful answers in the decades to come.

Grace Hood (@gracehood) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio takes us to a seed vault at Colorado State University that’s created tiny genetic time capsules for future use.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.