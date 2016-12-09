Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Inside A Genetic Time Capsule For Seeds

Published December 9, 2016 at 1:26 PM EST
Seed collections from the Project Baseline collection. The effort has more than 60 species — millions of seeds that scientists have gathered from across the country for research in the coming decades. (Grace Hood/CPR News)
Seed collections from the Project Baseline collection. The effort has more than 60 species — millions of seeds that scientists have gathered from across the country for research in the coming decades. (Grace Hood/CPR News)

Climate change has altered the growing season for many plants, including wildflowers. Observation has been the most powerful tool for scientists who study this shift. But it’s the plant’s seeds that may provide the most meaningful answers in the decades to come.

Grace Hood (@gracehood) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio takes us to a seed vault at Colorado State University that’s created tiny genetic time capsules for future use.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.