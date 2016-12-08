Bringing The World Home To You

Trump Starts War Of Words With Indiana Union Leader

Published December 8, 2016 at 1:06 PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Carrier Corp. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP)
A war of words has erupted between President-elect Donald Trump and Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworkers 1999.

It began when Jones, who leads the local union branch representing workers at Carrier Corporation’s factory in Indianapolis, accused Trump of lying about the number of jobs he’d saved at Carrier. Trump responded through two tweets. Now Jones says he’s getting threats from Trump supporters.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest developments in presidential politics.

