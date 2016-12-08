Bringing The World Home To You

After 61 Years, Indiana Town Legalizes Pinball

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 8, 2016 at 5:01 AM EST

Never mind legalizing pot. Kokomo, Ind., has legalized pinball.

The city council ended a ban that stretches back to 1955.

Back then, the council said pinball worked against "peace and good order."

Wives complained about husbands who gambled away their entire paychecks.

In more recent times, the ban seems to have been ignored.

At last the city council has revoked it, taking its chances on keeping the peace.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
