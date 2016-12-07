Bringing The World Home To You

21st Century Cures Act: A Boon For Drug Companies, Research Programs

Published December 7, 2016 at 12:33 PM EST
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, shakes hands with Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., center, and Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., right, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (Susan Walsh/AP)
The Senate is expected to vote this afternoon on the 21st Century Cures Act. It is considered landmark legislation that would provide funding for research programs like Vice President Joe Biden’s moonshot against cancer.

It will also make significant changes in how drugs are tested and approved.

The act passed in the House overwhelmingly and is expected to easily pass the Senate as well.

NPR’s Richard Harris (@rrichardh) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what this legislation will mean for drug companies, medical research and more.

