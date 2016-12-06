Bringing The World Home To You

Uber Eyes Artificial Intelligence With New Acquisition

Published December 6, 2016 at 12:52 PM EST
A self driving Uber in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Uber is thinking about the long game.

The ride-hailing company acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) company Geometric Intelligence Monday, and said it will begin a new research arm called Uber’s AI Labs. Other companies like Google and Facebook have also been making moves to boost their understanding of AI as they look to their future.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah), senior editor of transportation at Recode, about the acquisition and new lab.

