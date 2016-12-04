Nestle Says It's Found A Way To Reduce Sugar In Chocolate By 40 Percent

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Nestle wants to fool your taste buds. The Swiss chocolate behemoth says it has made a scientific breakthrough that will allow it to use 40 percent less sugar in its candy bars without affecting the taste. Fat chance - pun intended. The company claims its scientists have altered the structure of sugar so that it dissolves more quickly. This tricks your tongue into perceiving extra sweetness. Of course, if you know you're consuming 40 percent less sugar, you just might feel you have license to consume 40 percent more chocolate. Nestle says it will start using the new sugar in 2018. You might want to start stocking up on Kit Kats, Crunch, Baby Ruth and Butterfingers now. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.