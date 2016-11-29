Bringing The World Home To You

Why Surfcasting Is About More Than Just Catching Fish

Published November 29, 2016 at 1:20 PM EST

Surfcasting is ocean fishing from the shore. To find the best, Here & Now‘s Robin Young went to Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of New England.

There she met Paul Schultz, the legendary surfcaster who is featured in the definitive book “Reading The Water” by Robert Past.

But this endeavor is about more than casting a line out to attract a fish; it’s also about exploring and restoration.

Here are more photos from the trip:

Surfcasting is about more than casting a line out to attract a fish; it's also about exploring and restoration. (Pixabay)
The view approaching the Chappaquiddick Bridge (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Angler Paul Schultz behind the wheel. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Paul Schultz (center) with Here & Now's Robin Young and another angler on Martha's Vineyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Paul Schultz surfcasting on Martha's Vineyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
