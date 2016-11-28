Holiday Weekend Shopping Extends From Cyber Monday To 'Giving Tuesday'

The Monday after Thanksgiving has typically been the busiest day of the year for online shopping. But this year, many consumers got a head start over the weekend scoring Cyber Monday deals that started early.

Regardless, economists are still expecting a rise in sales over last year, as well as a spike in charitable giving during tomorrow’s “Giving Tuesday.”

For tips on shopping smart and avoiding scams, Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

