Holiday Weekend Shopping Extends From Cyber Monday To 'Giving Tuesday'

Published November 28, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST

The Monday after Thanksgiving has typically been the busiest day of the year for online shopping. But this year, many consumers got a head start over the weekend scoring Cyber Monday deals that started early.

Regardless, economists are still expecting a rise in sales over last year, as well as a spike in charitable giving during tomorrow’s “Giving Tuesday.”

For tips on shopping smart and avoiding scams, Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

