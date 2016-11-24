Bringing The World Home To You

British Member Of Parliament Insists On Keeping Pet Tarantula

Published November 24, 2016 at 7:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A British Member of Parliament insists on his right to a tarantula. Gavin Williamson defied Parliament's ban on pets. He keeps the spider at his desk where it apparently intimidates people. He says he will not even consider removing the tarantula until somebody removes all the mice in the old building.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Oh, that's a pretty good line. But while we're talking about this, Steve, would you at least think about getting rid of your mongoose?

INSKEEP: I'd be happy to do that, David, as soon as you get rid of your cobra.

GREENE: Smack. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

