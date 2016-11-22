Bringing The World Home To You

Where Is America's Best Bathroom?

Published November 22, 2016 at 6:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Next time you're taking a bathroom break at the airport in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, you might want to appreciate the surroundings. Voters in an online poll have declared the airport to have America's best restroom. The poll was run by Cintas, a company that makes bathroom products. Finalists include a restaurant in Chicago and also an ice cream shop in Baltimore. The airport restrooms won praise for having soft lighting and mosaic on the walls from local artists. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

