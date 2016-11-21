Retailers Push Up Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday may be moving in on Black Friday this year.
Wal-Mart is moving up its Cyber Week deals to Black Friday, a day that is normally dedicated to in-store deals. Meanwhile, Macy’s will kick off its Black Friday sales an hour earlier this year, opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the shopping season and what it means for retailers and shoppers this year.
