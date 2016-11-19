Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who is going to be appointed to the cabinet, shocking and surprising us all? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Trump will elect Dr. Pepper as surgeon general.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: When informed that's not an actual person, the president-elect will tweet, quote, "liberal media also thinks Colonel Sanders unqualified for defense secretary."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Siegfried and Roy as secretary of pussy-wrangling.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: He's going to compel those who crossed him to accept gag appointments. So Ted Cruz will head the Department of the Posterior. Jeb Bush will head the Department of Low Energy. And Chris Christie will be Secretary of Steak.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

