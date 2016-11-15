Bringing The World Home To You

Social Media Outcry Helps To Get Stolen Cat Statue Returned

Published November 15, 2016 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And these have been turbulent times in Turkey - terrorism, an attempted coup. So there was something reassuring about this famous cat on an Istanbul sidewalk known for sitting on a stoop, reclining backwards as if nothing was wrong. You can imagine the anger when that cat disappeared, especially because that cat is a bronze statue memorializing a real cat who died back in August. Someone stole the statue. The outcry on social media was so fierce, whoever took the cat put it back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
