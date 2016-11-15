Jamaican Bobsled Team Stranded After Van Breaks Down

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Out for an errand in Alberta, Canada, David Schnerch came across a bobsled team from Jamaica - yes, the Jamaican bobsled team, made famous by their 1988 Olympic debut. They're still at it - until their van broke down. Schnerch wasn't having that. He drove the team to the Olympic Park himself. And afterwards, with another competition to get to, Schnerch handed them the keys to his truck, saying just focus on the race; we'll get you what you need.