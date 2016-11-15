Bringing The World Home To You

Insiders Vs. Outsiders? A Look Inside Trump's Transition Team

Published November 15, 2016 at 4:32 PM EST

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, a member of Donald Trump's transition team, discusses conflict within Trump's circle of advisers and his plans to "drain the swamp" with NPR's Robert Siegel.

She says there are only healthy discussions going on between establishment Republicans and Trump loyalists on the transition team. She also says the appointment of Steve Bannon's appointment as Trump's chief strategist needs to be taken in context.

Bannon is the former executive chairman of Breitbart, a right-wing news site that its critics say spreads hate and bigotry.

