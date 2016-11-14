Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trump And Asia: What Can We Expect?

Published November 14, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
A man reads a newspaper with the headline of "U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers a mighty shock to America" at a news stand in Beijing on Nov. 10, 2016. (Andy Wong/AP)
A man reads a newspaper with the headline of "U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers a mighty shock to America" at a news stand in Beijing on Nov. 10, 2016. (Andy Wong/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump took a hard-line stance toward China during the campaign, promising to place big tariffs on imported Chinese goods, and there’s concern in Asia about what a Trump presidency will mean. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone Monday.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Stephen Nagy (@nagystephen1), an associate professor of politics and international studies at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.