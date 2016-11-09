Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Australian Safety Authorities Cool To Aerial Hot Dog Delivery

Published November 9, 2016 at 6:56 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of a very costly hot dog. Sausage sizzles in parking lots are popular in Australia. And one Aussie thought, why take my car over to the big-box (ph) sizzle when I can send my drone? So he guided the drone to the barbie. Unfortunately, the Aviation Safety Authority frowns on aerial hot dog delivery. And now the high-flying couch potato faces a fine, turning his sausage into a possible $7,000 dog. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories