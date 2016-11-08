Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ease Election Anxiety By Looking At Cute Animals

Published November 8, 2016 at 7:03 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For those feeling a little stressed out on this Election Day, the San Francisco Zoo is offering to ease your anxiety with cute animals. Today, the zoo is live streaming the antics of three fluffy, red pandas - Tenzing, Hunter and Hillary. And if Hillary in a zoo isn't distraction enough, USA Today is offering photos and videos of adorable dogs titled "Puppies" because election fatigue is real y'all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories