Astronaut Shane Kimbrough Casts Ultimate Absentee Ballot

Published November 8, 2016 at 7:07 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough cast the ultimate absentee ballot. He is absent from the planet. He's on the International Space Station, but a Texas law lets him vote in Houston where NASA astronauts are based. Hopefully somebody will save him a souvenir post-election newspaper. The New York Times is printing an extra 225,000 copies for people who want to save them. You know, you get one if you want to savor this campaign. You want to savor this campaign, don't you? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
