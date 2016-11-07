Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

China Cracks Down On Drivers Who Misuse Their Bright Lights

Published November 7, 2016 at 6:58 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Police in Shenzhen, China, posted photos of people being made to sit in front of their cars and stare into their high beams for 60 seconds. The crime - blinding other drivers with their brights. That may seem like a touch of torture, but in one survey in China, 90 percent of respondents approved of the punishment. And there were lots of likes for this comment on social media - (reading) am I the only one who thought a minute was too short?

It's MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories