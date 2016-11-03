Bringing The World Home To You

Stayed Up Too Late For The Cubs? Let Them Write Your Excuse Note

Published November 3, 2016 at 6:30 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The World Series came to a riveting end last night with the historically unlucky Chicago Cubs beating an historically unlucky sports town in Cleveland. Game 7, after a rain delay and a 10th inning, went well past midnight. Luckily, the Cubs expected a knockdown, drag-out and so posted, on Twitter, an official excuse note for the boss so fans could fly to Ohio for the game or party all night and miss work today. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

