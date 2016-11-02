Bringing The World Home To You

Trump Urges Early Voters To Change Ballot

Published November 2, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT
Signs on a building advertise early voting Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Minneapolis. Minnesota is one of several states that have rules permitting early voters to change their ballots. (Jim Mone/AP)
Donald Trump is calling on early voters who may have second thoughts about Hillary Clinton to change their votes.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania allow for that, and the New Hampshire secretary of state says that voters who have used absentee ballots can change their votes only in the first two hours after the polls open on Election Day, before absentee ballots are counted.

Rebecca Sinderbrand of the Washington Post joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss where the presidential race stands today.

Guest

Rebecca Sinderbrand, deputy national political editor at the Washington Post and managing editor of The Fix. She tweets @sinderbrand.

