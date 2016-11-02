Bringing The World Home To You

Kit Kat-Nabber Leaves An Apology

Published November 2, 2016 at 6:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Keep your hand out of the cookie jar or the cup holder. Hunter Jobbins, a student at Kansas State, left his car unlocked outside his dorm for 15 minutes. And when he got back, his Kit Kat was gone, in its place a handwritten note on a napkin. Saw Kit Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit Kats. The note went on - did not take anything other than the Kit Kat. As for Hunter Jobbins - well, the makers of Kit Kat tweeted that they will be happy to send him some replacement candy. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
