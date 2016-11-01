Pilot Makes A Romantic Flight Announcement

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with the tale of a pilot's catchy preflight announcement. After the usual I'm-your-pilot spiel, Qantas Captain Ellis addressed one passenger in particular, his girlfriend Ana, who was flying to visit her family in South America. A video on the airline's Facebook shows him asking, will you marry me? Moments later, he was in the cabin, on his knee, offering a ring. And to his relief - and the rest of the plane's, I'm sure - she said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.