Prediction

Published October 29, 2016 at 10:34 AM EDT

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

Now, panel, what'll be the big Halloween costume this year? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: A toilet bowl stuffed with printed out emails, otherwise known as a WikiLeaks dump.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: P.J. O'Rourke.

P J O'ROURKE: Well, according to statistics from the National Institutes of Health, almost 1 out of 5 trick or treaters that show up at your house will be dressed as an obese child.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

PESCA: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Trump's Twitter feed. The costume is a cute, white birdie with tired little wings and a sign that says shoot me.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, also, to Mo Rocca, P.J. O'Rourke and Faith Salie. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Mike Pesca. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

PESCA: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

