'Atlanta' Is Must-See TV For The Socially Aware

At just 33 years old, Donald Glover has achieved quite the resume as a comedian: a regular on NBC’s popular show “Community,” and a Grammy-nominated musician under the stage name Childish Gambino.

His most recent success is creating and starring in a new comedy “Atlanta” on FX.

NPR’s Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how “Atlanta” discusses the concept of being black in America while also examining other class and gender divides.

Here’s more:

[Youtube]

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

