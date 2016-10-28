Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Atlanta' Is Must-See TV For The Socially Aware

Published October 28, 2016 at 12:53 PM EDT
Donald Glover, a cast member in the television series "Atlanta," arrives at the FX Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Donald Glover, a cast member in the television series "Atlanta," arrives at the FX Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

At just 33 years old, Donald Glover has achieved quite the resume as a comedian: a regular on NBC’s popular show “Community,” and a Grammy-nominated musician under the stage name Childish Gambino.

His most recent success is creating and starring in a new comedy “Atlanta” on FX.

NPR’s Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how “Atlanta” discusses the concept of being black in America while also examining other class and gender divides.

Here’s more:

[Youtube]

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.