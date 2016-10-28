'Atlanta' Is Must-See TV For The Socially Aware
At just 33 years old, Donald Glover has achieved quite the resume as a comedian: a regular on NBC’s popular show “Community,” and a Grammy-nominated musician under the stage name Childish Gambino.
His most recent success is creating and starring in a new comedy “Atlanta” on FX.
NPR’s Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how “Atlanta” discusses the concept of being black in America while also examining other class and gender divides.
Here’s more:
Guest
Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.