Twitter Announces Layoffs After Failing To Sell

Published October 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
In this July 27, 2016, file photo, the Twitter symbol appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)
Twitter has released its third quarter earnings and, along with them, announced the layoff of around 350 employees.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review, about why Twitter is struggling and what might be next for the company.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets at @CurtNickisch. The Harvard Business Review tweets at @HarvardBiz.

