L.A. Gallery To Auction Disneyland Memorabilia

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL")

UNIDENTIFIED ARTIST: (Singing) It's a small world...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's a small world after all, and you can own a piece of it. A Los Angeles gallery is auctioning memorabilia from Disneyland which means you can buy one of the animatronic figures that smile along the boat ride It's a Small World bringing joy to some people and rage to others. You can also buy a creepy portrait from the Haunted Mansion and a singing bird from the Tiki Room.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE TIKI, TIKI, TIKI ROOM")

THE MELLOMEN: (Singing) In the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki room, in the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki room.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.