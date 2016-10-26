Bringing The World Home To You

First Self-Driving Truck Makes Budweiser Beer Delivery

Published October 26, 2016 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It may be time to rewrite "Smokey And The Bandit." The 1970s hit movie featured Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed as truckers moving a shipment of Coors beer. Jackie Gleason played a sheriff in hot pursuit. Any modern remake would have fewer characters because Wired reports a self-driving truck carried 50,000 cans of beer across Colorado. There was a cop in hot pursuit, in case anything went wrong, but the driver had time to do yoga as the truck moved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
