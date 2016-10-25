Obamacare Premiums To Rise Significantly In 2017

Obamacare premiums are going up next year, the administration said Monday. People who buy health insurance through federal and state exchanges should expect to pay, on average, 22 percent more for a mid-level plan in 2017 than they did in 2016.

A number of insurers have also dropped out of the exchanges, meaning there will be fewer options for people to choose from in many states, too.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Sarah Kliff, who covers health policy for Vox, about what that means for consumers and for the Affordable Care Act itself.

Guest

Sarah Kliff, senior editor and health care writer for Vox. She tweets at @sarahkliff.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.