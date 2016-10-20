Bringing The World Home To You

Lucasfilm Files Suit Against New York Jedi And Lightsaber Academy

Published October 20, 2016 at 6:59 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "STAR WARS MAIN TITLE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. "Star Wars" is known for its devoted fans. But Lucasfilm, the company that owns the franchise, says one project went too far. They recently filed a lawsuit against the New York Jedi and Lightsaber Academy. The academy offers classes on how to engage in Jedi battles. They also sell swag that, according to the lawsuit, comes too close to the film's Jedi logos. As for proving that - well, as Master Yoda would say, do or do not - there is no try. MORNING EDITION, this is. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

