How Did The Candidates Appeal To Women Voters During The Debate?

Donald Trump is far behind Hillary Clinton among women voters.

In last night’s debate he had an opportunity to convince women to vote for him.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michelle Bernard, president and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics, and Public Policy, about whether Trump was able to appeal to women.

Guest

Michelle Bernard, president and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics, and Public Policy. The Center tweets @BernardCenter.

