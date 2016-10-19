Bringing The World Home To You

Voices From 'A Nation Engaged' On What It Means To Be An American

Published October 19, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Greg Locke surveys the Global Vision Bible Church he pastors in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (Chas Sisk/WPLN)
Greg Locke surveys the Global Vision Bible Church he pastors in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (Chas Sisk/WPLN)

This month on NPR, we’ve been hearing from voters about identity and politics, as part of an election-year project called “A Nation Engaged.” We’re asking people “what it means to be an American” and “what can the next president do to further that vision?”

Today, we have answers to those questions from a Mexican American named Marisol Flores Aguirre from Tucson, Arizona, and Greg Locke, a preacher from Tennessee.

Their stories were produced by Nancy Montoya of Arizona Public Media and Chas Sisk from Here & Now contributor WPLN in Nashville.

Reporters

Nancy Montoya, reporter at Arizona Public Media. She tweets @nancymontoya.

Chas Sisk, enterprise reporter at WPLN in Nashville. He tweets @chassisk.

