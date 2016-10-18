On Twitter, Africans Mock U.S. Elections, Joking Of Sanctions

The United States often chastises African countries about elections that are less than free and fair — occasionally slapping on sanctions and other punitive measures. But with Donald Trump claiming the U.S. vote could be rigged, Africans are taking to social media to turn the tables.

"Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day," Trump tweeted on Monday, while offering no evidence. President Obama responded Tuesday, telling Trump to "stop whining."

Africans, predominantly from Nigeria, have gleefully jumped in on social media, telling Americans to get their electoral house in order or face the consequences.

Here's a sampling of satirical tweets using the hashtag #Nov8AfricanEdition:

Sources say voters in Chicago are given Trump steaks after voting the Republican Party. #Nov8AfricanEdition — Nnamdi Chife (@NnamdiChife) October 18, 2016

Scarily enough, I couldn't immediately tell whether this was a parody headline. #Nov8AfricanEdition https://t.co/NQG9UGFUJD — The IBK (@The_IBK) October 18, 2016