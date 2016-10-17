Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Luke Perry Makes The Cover Of AARP

Published October 17, 2016 at 6:56 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Luke Perry may forever be a teenager in many minds - a student at West Beverly Hills High. But the bad boy of "Beverly Hills, 90210" turned 50 last week. And to celebrate and to make us all feel a little bit older, AARP magazine made him the cover of its latest issue, declaring welcome to the 902-5-oh. If the cover was good enough for Bob Dylan last year, it's good enough for Luke Perry, aka Dylan, this year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories