WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Magical Musical Moments In A Nashville Mansion

By Bob Boilen
Published October 12, 2016 at 2:22 PM EDT
Shovels and Rope collaborate with Margo Price at the Luck Mansion in East Nashville.
The Luck Mansion sessions was one of the coolest things at AmericanaFest 2016. In the parlor of an old mansion in East Nashville, the label Third Man Records and the mansion's hosts, the organization Luck Reunion, paired musicians together to record a song. But it was more social and way more laid-back than just that, with time and space for musicians to hang out, jam, talk, drink and eat together while figuring out what they would commit to tape. Some of the pairs, like John Paul White and Rodney Crowell, wrote an original tune. Others, as at the session I attended with Margo Price and Shovels & Rope, recorded a cover tune.

Below is a list of the acts that were paired off during the week of AmericanaFest 2016. Third Man Records donated a good deal of analog gear in hopes of releasing a series of 45s in January. The Luck Reunion folks, who usually put on a festival at Willie Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas, will be posting the videos. This video will give you a feel of the place and some of the magic and new friendships that blossomed that week.

Luck Mansion Artist Pairings:

Langhorne Slim and Lillie Mae Rische
Aaron Lee Tasjan and Lilly Hiatt
John Paul White and Rodney Crowell
Joshua Hedley and Erin Rae
Rayland Baxter and Dylan Leblanc
Shovels & Rope and Margo Price
Sarah Jarosz and Parker Millsap

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

