Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

District Profile: A Republican Rebukes Trump In Texas's 23rd

Published October 12, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Cybersecurity on Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Cybersecurity on Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

One of the Republicans who is calling on Donald Trump to abandon his presidential bid is Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who represents Texas’s 23rd congressional district. Hurd is also facing a tough race for re-election against Democrat Pete Gallego.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Aaron Schrank of Texas Public Radio about the race.

Guest

Aaron Schrank, reporter for Texas Public Radio. He tweets @aaronschrank.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.