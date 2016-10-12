Bringing The World Home To You

Bernie Sanders' Brother Seeks Seat In British Parliament

Published October 12, 2016 at 6:49 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. At this summer's Democratic convention, Larry Sanders tearfully cast a vote for his younger brother, Bernie, to be the party's nominee. Now Bernie is returning the favor and stumping for his brother in Britain. The elder Sanders is a dual citizen, and he's running for David Cameron's old seat in the British Parliament. In a video to voters, Bernie says, he doesn't, quote, "know a heck of a lot about British politics," but he knows his brother will do a great job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
