Scientists Explain That Russia Is Moving Closer To Crimea

Published October 7, 2016 at 7:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Russia broke international law and annexed Crimea, the explanation was that most Crimeans feel closer to Russia. Now Russian scientists are making the argument that Crimea is really closer to Russia. They say they've been monitoring tectonic shifts and have proof that the peninsula is actually moving northeast. The head of the Russian Institute of Applied Astronomy told a Russian news agency, quote, "this is not a joke, though it is very much like one," end quote. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

