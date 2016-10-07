Bringing The World Home To You

Just Saying

Published October 7, 2016 at 12:54 PM EDT

There are some expressions we use all the time that don't seem to make a whole lot of sense. For example, the saying to "pull out all the stops" is actually a reference to pipe organs; stops control the flow of air through an organ's pipes, and when you pull out all the stops, you can play all the pipes at maximum volume. In this game, Jonathan and Ophira quiz contestants on the supposed origin story of commonly-used phrases.

